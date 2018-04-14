Language Selection

Programming: Subversion 1.10 and INN 2.6.2

Development
  • Apache Subversion 1.10 Release Notes

    Apache Subversion 1.10 is a superset of all previous Subversion releases, and is as of the time of its release considered the current "best" release. Any feature or bugfix in 1.0.x through 1.9.x is also in 1.10, but 1.10 contains features and bugfixes not present in any earlier release. The new features will eventually be documented in a 1.10 version of the free Subversion book (svnbook.red-bean.com).

  • Subversion 1.10 Released With LZ4 Compression, New Conflict Resolver

    For those still using Subversion for revision control system for cases like managing of large files or dealing with legacy code-bases, the Apache Subversion 1.10 release is now available.

    There is quite a bit of new work in Subversion 1.10 compared to previous versions of this VCS. Highlights include improved path-based authorization with better performance and wildcard support, a new interactive conflict resolver, LZ4 compression support, new client command-line options, and experimental shelving support.

  • INN 2.6.2

    In the feature department, this release adds a new syntaxchecks parameter to inn.conf that can be used to disable message ID syntax checking, better header sanitization support in mailpost, support for TLS 1.3, and support for using GnuPG v1 (which is unfortunately important for control messages and NoCeM on Usenet still).

