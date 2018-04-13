Ubuntu Spotted in ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’
If you plan on renting a copy of Maze Runner: The Death Cure when it hits home media later this month, you may spot something familiar that’ll have you spitting your popcorn out.
An eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted Ubuntu, complete with the Unity desktop, being used in the latest instalment of the Maze Runner film franchise.
I have not seen any of the Maze Runner films (or read the books, but I can’t imagine Ubuntu is specified in them) so I’ve zero idea about the context for Ubuntu’s appearance in ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure‘.
But based on the well-worn Hollywood tropes we can see in this screenshot, i.e the green-tinged screen and various command line prompts, I’m guessing some sort of “hacking” is taking place.
Admittedly we’re not talking high-level, elite hack0rz here though as if you look at the output of GNOME terminal closely you’ll see the user has just run sudo apt upgrade.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 660 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Egmde in Ubuntu and Making It Look Like Vista 10
Graphics: Mesa 18.0.1, AMD's GPUOpen and More
Security: Cleartext Passwords, Windows Problems, and Meltdown Patches/Performance
BSD Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
5 days 15 hours ago
5 days 17 hours ago