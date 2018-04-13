More on GNOME 3.28.1
-
First GNOME 3.28 Point Release Is Now Rolling Out
Developers have issued the first point release to GNOME 3.28, which was released last month.
GNOME 3.28.1 brings a boat load of bug fixes for a stack of GNOME desktop components, modules and apps.
And, because I know you’ll want ask, the answer is no: a fix for the big GNOME memory leak issue is not part of this update (though work is taking place to address it, so don’t panic).
-
GNOME 3.28.1 released
Here comes our first update to GNOME 3.28, with many bug fixes,
improvements, documentation and translation updates.
-
