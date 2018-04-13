Wine Development: Wine-Staging 3.6, DXVK, and API Copyrights
-
Wine-Staging 3.6 Released, Carrying ~930 Patches, Fixes For CSMT Toggling & Dead Rising
Based off Friday's release of Wine 3.6 is now a new Wine-Staging release that is carrying about 930 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.
-
DXVK 0.42 Brings DXGI Gamma Control, HLSL Bits For Tessellation/Geometry Shaders
DXVK 0.42 is now available as the open-source project implementing the Direct3D 11 API over Vulkan for the benefit of Wine-based gamers.
The DXVK 0.42 release adds support for DXGI Gamma Control functions in order to handle any gamma settings in different games. There's also a change to avoid compiling the same DXBC shader multiple times, thereby conserving CPU resources.
-
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
At the end of March the US Federal Court of Appeals made a reversal in the long-running Oracle vs. Google battle over the use of Java APIs within Android. The appeals court determined that Google's use of some Java APIs were not under fair-use, which could set a dangerous precedent for some open-source projects.
For those not familiar with the recent ruling in the Oracle vs. Google case on appeal, there is a brief summary available on Wikipedia for those interested.
-
