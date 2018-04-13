Language Selection

Security: Cleartext Passwords, Windows Problems, and Meltdown Patches/Performance

Security
  • cleartext passwords and transparency

    So let me just jump in with Lars blog post where he talks about cleartext passwords. While he has actually surmised and shared what a security problem they are, the pity is we come to know of this only because the people in question tacitly admitted to bad practises. How many more such bad actors are there, developers putting user credentials in cleartext god only knows. There was even an April Fool’s joke in 2014 which shared why putting passwords in cleartext is bad.

  • 911 operator suspended over teen’s death griped about working overtime.

    Plush called 911 again around 3:35 p.m., this time giving Smith a description of the vehicle, a gold Honda Odyssey in the parking lot at Seven Hills — information that never made it to the officers at the scene.

    “This is not a joke,” the teen told Smith. “I’m almost dead.”

    Smith tried to document the call when it came in but her computer screen had frozen, preventing her from entering information immediately, the review found.

  • Defense contractors face more aggressive ransomware attacks

    The rise of ransomware attacks against defense contractors coincides with a rise in the use of ransomware in general. Attacks can spread even after the original target has been hit, hurting unintended victims.

  • A Look At The Meltdown Performance Impact With DragonFlyBSD 5.2

    Besides looking at the HAMMER2 performance in DragonFlyBSD 5.2, another prominent change with this new BSD operating system release is the Spectre and Meltdown mitigations being shipped. In this article are some tests looking at the performance cost of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 for mitigating the Meltdown Intel CPU vulnerability.

    With DragonFlyBSD 5.2 there is the machdep.meltdown_mitigation sysctl for checking on the Meltdown mitigation presence and toggling it. Back in January we ran some tests of DragonFlyBSD's Meltdown mitigation using the page table isolation approach while now testing was done using the DragonFlyBSD 5.2 stable release.

  • A Last Minute Linux 4.17 Pull To Help Non-PCID Systems With KPTI Meltdown Performance

    While the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window is closing today and is already carrying a lot of interesting changes as covered by our Linux 4.17 feature overview, Thomas Gleixner today sent in a final round of x86 (K)PTI updates for Meltdown mitigation with this upcoming kernel release.

    This latest round of page-table isolation updates should help out systems lacking PCID, Process Context Identifiers. The KPTI code makes use of PCID for reducing the performance overhead of this Meltdown mitigation technique. PCID has been around since the Intel Westmere days, but now the latest kernel patches will help offset the KPTI performance impact for systems lacking PCID.

Egmde in Ubuntu and Making It Look Like Vista 10

  • Egmde: keymap and wallpaper
    I recently (re)introduced a simple shell based on Mir: egmde. This shell is just the code needed to illustrate these articles and, maybe, inspire others to build on it but it is not intended to be a product. At the end of the last article we could run egmde as a desktop and run and use Wayland based applications. Those of us in Europe (or elsewhere outside the USA) will soon notice that the keyboard layout has defaulted to US, so I’ll show how to fix that. And the black background is rather depressing, so I’ll show how to implement a simple wallpaper; and, finally, how to allow the user to customize the wallpaper.
  • Hacking With Mir's EGMDE Desktop To Support Different Keymaps, Custom Wallpapers
    At the end of March longtime Mir developer Alan Griffiths of Canonical announced EGMDE, the Mir Desktop Environment as a desktop example implementing Mir/MirAL APIs and supporting Wayland clients. Griffiths has now put out his latest article in guiding interested developers in working with the code.
  • Want to make Ubuntu look like Windows 10?
    As a man with a keen eye for aesthetic details, I do like the concept of trying to make operating systems mimic their rivals, provided this can be done with elegance, style, quality and attention to detail. A great example would be the Macbuntu transformation pack. Including but not limited to. Now, Windows 10. Say what you will about it, it ain't ugly. It's actually a reasonably pretty distro, although the whole flatness deal is a bit overplayed. But since Linux can be made to look like anything, I set about testing, in Ubuntu, Kubuntu and even Linux Mint, to see whether this is something worth your time and decorative skills in the first place. Will this work? An open question. After me.

Graphics: Mesa 18.0.1, AMD's GPUOpen and More

  • Mesa 18.0.1 release candidate
  • Mesa 18.0.1 Being Released In A Few Days With About Four Dozen Fixes
    Mesa 18.0.1 is being planned for release on Wednesday as the first stable point release / maintenance update for this quarterly installment to Mesa 3D. Over Mesa 18.0 that premiered at the end of March there is so far 46 changes queued with today's Mesa 18.0.1 release candidate.
  • AMD's GPUOpen Has Opened The Window System Agent Library
    As part of the AMDVLK/XGL/PAL driver stack is now the WSA library. AMD's open-source developers maintaining their official Vulkan driver put out the source this week to WSA, the Window System Agent. WSA encapsulates windowing system details and basically serves as an abstraction layer so that e.g. AMDVLK can simply target WSA and doesn't need to deal with the underlying windowing system details itself.
  • Vulkan now fully functional on ASUS X550ZE
    Vulkan smoketest running on RADV Some minor issues need be to addressed like occasional glitches. Otherwise the performance is stable enough for dail use.
  • Testing RADV's Out-of-Order Rasterization Vulkan Performance
    With the RADV Vulkan driver recently landing improvements to its out-of-order rasterization support, I ran some performance benchmarks of this non-default feature to see if it made much of a deal for today's Vulkan Linux games.
  • Mesa's Gallium HUD Gets A Simple Option
    The Gallium3D Heads-Up Display (HUD) has matured into quite a useful option for Mesa users over the past several years. There is now a Gallium HUD "simple" option.

