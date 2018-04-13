Graphics: Mesa 18.0.1, AMD's GPUOpen and More
-
Mesa 18.0.1 release candidate
-
Mesa 18.0.1 Being Released In A Few Days With About Four Dozen Fixes
Mesa 18.0.1 is being planned for release on Wednesday as the first stable point release / maintenance update for this quarterly installment to Mesa 3D.
Over Mesa 18.0 that premiered at the end of March there is so far 46 changes queued with today's Mesa 18.0.1 release candidate.
-
AMD's GPUOpen Has Opened The Window System Agent Library
As part of the AMDVLK/XGL/PAL driver stack is now the WSA library.
AMD's open-source developers maintaining their official Vulkan driver put out the source this week to WSA, the Window System Agent. WSA encapsulates windowing system details and basically serves as an abstraction layer so that e.g. AMDVLK can simply target WSA and doesn't need to deal with the underlying windowing system details itself.
-
Vulkan now fully functional on ASUS X550ZE
Vulkan smoketest running on RADV
Some minor issues need be to addressed like occasional glitches. Otherwise the performance is stable enough for dail use.
-
Testing RADV's Out-of-Order Rasterization Vulkan Performance
With the RADV Vulkan driver recently landing improvements to its out-of-order rasterization support, I ran some performance benchmarks of this non-default feature to see if it made much of a deal for today's Vulkan Linux games.
-
Mesa's Gallium HUD Gets A Simple Option
The Gallium3D Heads-Up Display (HUD) has matured into quite a useful option for Mesa users over the past several years. There is now a Gallium HUD "simple" option.
-
