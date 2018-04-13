Red Hat and Fedora News
Into The Unknown - My Departure from RedHat
In May 2006, a young starry eyed intern walked into the large corporate lobby of RedHat's Centential Campus in Raleigh, NC, beginning what would be a 12 years journey full of ups and downs, break-throughs and setbacks, and many many memories. Flash forward to April 2018, when the "intern-turned-hardend-software-enginner" filed his resignation and ended his tenure at RedHat to venture into the risky but exciting world of self-employment / entrepreneurship... Incase you were wondering that former-intern / Software Engineer is myself, and after nearly 12 years at RedHat, I finished my last day of employment on Friday April 13th, 2018.
Overall RedHat has been a great experience, I was able to work on many ground-breaking products and technologies, with many very talented individuals from across the spectrum and globe, in a manner that facilitated maximum professional and personal growth. It wasn't all sunshine and lolipops though, there were many setbacks, including many cancelled projects and dead-ends. That being said, I felt I was always able to speak my mind without fear of reprocussion, and always strived to work on those items that mattered the most and had the furthest reaching impact.
Wedbush Securities Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Red Hat (RHT)’s Sentiment Is 1.12
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) held by 74 SEC 13F Filers
Fedora Infrastructure hackfest 2018
Last week I had the pleasure of attending the 2018 Infrastructure Hackfest in Fredricksberg, VA. It was a very productive week and very nice to meet up face to face with a lot of folks I work with mostly over IRC and email.
Travel went pretty well for me (direct flights, 4-5 hours each way) and the hotel worked out nicely. I liked that the hotel had a big table (with power!) in the corner of the lobby for us to use in evenings for more hacking. Our day workspace was a classroom at a nearby grad college. Aside from some firewall issues monday morning (They were blocking everything but 80/443) it worked pretty well too. Lots of tables we could move around, and whiteboards/projector.
Fedora 28 Anaconda Test Day 2018-04-16
Fedora 28 : The VS Code on Fedora.
