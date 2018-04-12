So two weeks have passed, and the merge window was pretty normal and

is now closed.

This does not seem to be shaping up to be a particularly big release,

and there seems to be nothing particularly special about it. The most

special thing that happened is purely numerology: we've passed the six

million git objects mark, and that is reason enough to call the next

kernel 5.0. Except I probably won't, because I don't want to be too

predictable. The version numbers are meaningless, which should mean

that they don't even follow silly numerological rules - even if v3.0

and v4.0 happened to be at the 2M and 4M mark respectively.

But v5.0 will happen some day. And it should be meaningless. You have

been warned.

Anyway, we do have a *few* other things that happened, like Arnd

getting rid of a number of architectures that seem to simply not

matter any more. If it turns out that somebody wants to resurrect any

of them, the code is all there in the git history, but you'll have to

do the work and show that you'll maintain it and have a few users.

And just to not make it *all* about removing old architectures,

there's a new one in there too.

The architectures that are gone are blackfin, cris, frv, m32r, metag,

mn10300, score, and tile. And the new architecture is the nds32

(Andes Technology 32-0bit RISC architecture).

We actually have a fair amount of other removal and cleanups too. I

was somewhat pleasantly surprised by the number of pull requests that

actually ended up removing a lot of lines. Some of it was staging

drivers that finally gave up the ghost (like irda), but we also got

rid of some copyright language boiler-plate in favor of just the spdx

lines. And some pre-shipped lexer/parser files are no more, we're

better off just generating them.

End result: we actually removed more lines than we added:

13538 files changed, 627723 insertions(+), 818855 deletions(-)

which is probably a first. Ever. In the history of the universe. Or at

least kernel releases.

I'd call it momentous, but I think the arch removal was most of it,

and I'm sure people will quickly rectify that momentary glitch of

actually shrinking the kernel source code.

Go out and test,

Linus