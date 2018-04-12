Android: postmarketOS Update, Android P Names, and Fuchsia Friday
-
Introducing #postmarketOS-lowlevel
As a community project, and one that encourages contributors to work on what they like, we have attracted people with a broad range of interests and skill levels. Recently a small hacking group #postmarketOS-lowlevel has emerged, and its masterminds @McBitter and @unrznbl are eager to introduce you to the madness that awaits when digging deeper and deeper in the embedded hardware and software stack.
But before we get started, please keep in mind that these are moon shots. So while there is some little progress, it's mostly about letting fellow hackers know what we've tried and what we're up to, in the hopes of attracting more interested talent to our cause. After all, our philosophy is to keep the community informed and engaged during the development phase!
For those new to postmarketOS, we are a group of developers, hackers, and hobbyists who have come together with a common goal of giving a ten year life cycle to mobile phones. This is accomplished by using a simple and sustainable architecture borrowed from typical Linux distributions, instead of using Android's build system. The project is at an early stage and isn't useful for most people at this point. Check out the newly-updated front page for more information, the previous blog post for recent achievements, and the closed pull requests to be informed about what's going on up to the current minute.
-
What Are Some Android P Name Predictions? We Found 17 Desserts
-
Fuchsia Friday: The dream team behind Google’s new OS
On the Fuchsia team there are approximately 160 Google employees who have contributed to one of the four layers of Fuchsia. This is not counting managers and team leads who haven’t directly contributed code. Comparing it to other OS teams, this is not a significant number, and is a sign of the stage of development Google likely considers Fuchsia to be in.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 587 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Open Source Security Podcast, Old JavaScript Crypto Flaw and New FUD-based Marketing
Apple Threats
4 cool new projects to try in COPR for April
COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software. Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.
today's howtos
Recent comments
11 min 19 sec ago
11 min 45 sec ago
13 min 10 sec ago
13 min 20 sec ago
4 hours 55 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago
4 days 4 hours ago