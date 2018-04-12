Android Leftovers
-
Google explains new Private DNS setting in Android P
-
Google enables Android Auto wireless for Pixel, Nexus devices
-
Android Auto finally supports wireless, as long as you've got the right phone
-
Must read: top 10 Android stories - Android Authority
-
Huawei P20, Android security, Chromebooks, Huami Stratos, and Sony Xperia (MobileTechRoundup #429)
-
From the Editor's Desk: Security, signal and noise
-
Study finds over 3300 Android apps improperly tracking kids
-
Android apps prove a goldmine for dodgy password practices
-
Security: Open Source Security Podcast, Old JavaScript Crypto Flaw and New FUD-based Marketing
Apple Threats
4 cool new projects to try in COPR for April
COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software. Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.
