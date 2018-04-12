Security: Open Source Security Podcast, Old JavaScript Crypto Flaw and New FUD-based Marketing Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 92 - Chat with Rami Saas the CEO of WhiteSource

Old JavaScript Crypto Flaw Puts Bitcoin Funds at Risk Security researchers are warning that old Bitcoin addresses generated in the browser or through JavaScript-based wallet apps might be affected by a cryptographic flaw that allows attackers to brute-force private keys, take control of users' wallets, and steal funds. The vulnerability resides in the use of the JavaScript SecureRandom() function for generating a random Bitcoin address and its adjacent private key (equivalent of a password).

Apple Threats Apple threatens leakers with criminal action in leaked memo – report The memo about leaking, which was leaked to Bloomberg and published on Friday, threatened employees with criminal consequences and shines a harsh light on the Silicon Valley company’s aggressive surveillance of its own employees and intensive investigative efforts to catch and punish leakers.

Apple Sued an Independent iPhone Repair Shop Owner and Lost Last year, Apple’s lawyers sent Henrik Huseby, the owner of a small electronics repair shop in Norway, a letter demanding that he immediately stop using aftermarket iPhone screens at his repair business and that he pay the company a settlement. Norway’s customs officials had seized a shipment of 63 iPhone 6 and 6S replacement screens on their way to Henrik’s shop from Asia and alerted Apple; the company said they were counterfeit. In order to avoid being sued, Apple asked Huseby for “copies of invoices, product lists, order forms, payment information, prints from the internet and other relevant material regarding the purchase [of screens], including copies of any correspondence with the supplier … we reserve the right to request further documentation at a later date.”