Security: Open Source Security Podcast, Old JavaScript Crypto Flaw and New FUD-based Marketing
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 92 - Chat with Rami Saas the CEO of WhiteSource
Old JavaScript Crypto Flaw Puts Bitcoin Funds at Risk
Security researchers are warning that old Bitcoin addresses generated in the browser or through JavaScript-based wallet apps might be affected by a cryptographic flaw that allows attackers to brute-force private keys, take control of users' wallets, and steal funds.
The vulnerability resides in the use of the JavaScript SecureRandom() function for generating a random Bitcoin address and its adjacent private key (equivalent of a password).
Sonatype Survey Reveals Massive Data Breaches are Catalysts for DevSecOps Investments
