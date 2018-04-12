Language Selection

  • Bringing open source to the network edge with Akraino

    Innovation at the network edge will bring numerous benefits to telcos and their users. Intel is a major participant in edge computing, and Rajesh Gadiya explains what are the key technologies for edge deployments and how open source is now being used at the edge? Intel announced at ONS that it is working with AT&T on the Akraino Edge Stack project to create an open source software stack supporting high-availability cloud services optimized for edge computing systems and applications.

  • Get ready for Ceph Day London 2018

    Next week the combined Ceph and Cloudstack Day will be hosted in London (2018-04-19). The agenda is online, get ready and your ticket to a great event!

  • TenFourFox FPR7b2 available

    Despite being currently in the grip of my annual case of bronchitis, in which I sweat and secrete more foul cloudy phlegm than Jabba the Hutt, TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 7 beta 2 is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes).

  • The Internet Is Facing a Health Scare, Suggests Mozilla Report

    Mozilla earlier this week launched the first full edition of its Internet Health Report.

    The report is "an open source effort to explore the state of human life on the Internet," wrote Mozilla Executive Director Mark Surman in an online post.

    It consists of research and analysis about the Internet compiled by researchers, engineers, data scientists, policy analysts and artists in Mozilla's extended community.

    The digital rights, open source, and Internet freedom movements stand for the idea that it is possible to build a digital world that is open, accessible and welcoming to all, according to Mozilla.

  • Xiaomi promises to adhere better to the rules of Android for new devices

    Xiaomi might be one of the largest Android device manufacturers in the world, but it has a knack for skirting the law when it comes to open source rules and regulations. In a statement sent to XDA Developers, Xiaomi said that will change with future device launches.

  • How open source is democratizing technology, upcoming events in North America, and more news
Security: Open Source Security Podcast, Old JavaScript Crypto Flaw and New FUD-based Marketing

Apple Threats

  • Apple threatens leakers with criminal action in leaked memo – report
     

    The memo about leaking, which was leaked to Bloomberg and published on Friday, threatened employees with criminal consequences and shines a harsh light on the Silicon Valley company’s aggressive surveillance of its own employees and intensive investigative efforts to catch and punish leakers.  

  • In a Leaked Memo, Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information
     

    The Cupertino, California-based company said in a lengthy memo posted to its internal blog that it "caught 29 leakers," last year and noted that 12 of those were arrested. "These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere," Apple added. The company declined to comment on Friday.

  • Apple's memo warning employees about leaking information is predictably leaked
    An internal memo warning Apple employees that leaking information could result in legal action and criminal charges has, rather predictably, been leaked.
  • Apple Sued an Independent iPhone Repair Shop Owner and Lost
    Last year, Apple’s lawyers sent Henrik Huseby, the owner of a small electronics repair shop in Norway, a letter demanding that he immediately stop using aftermarket iPhone screens at his repair business and that he pay the company a settlement. Norway’s customs officials had seized a shipment of 63 iPhone 6 and 6S replacement screens on their way to Henrik’s shop from Asia and alerted Apple; the company said they were counterfeit. In order to avoid being sued, Apple asked Huseby for “copies of invoices, product lists, order forms, payment information, prints from the internet and other relevant material regarding the purchase [of screens], including copies of any correspondence with the supplier … we reserve the right to request further documentation at a later date.”

4 cool new projects to try in COPR for April

COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software. Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR. Read more

today's howtos

