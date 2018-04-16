Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 16th of April 2018 06:14:00 PM

Samsung is raising its profile in the North American radio infrastructure business, and that includes support for operators’ efforts to use open standards.

Samsung is one of the vendors contributing to the xRAN Forum, which last week announced the release of a new specification that opens up competition in the Baseband Unit (BBU) and Remote Radio Units/Heads (RRUs/RRHs) that go into the eNodeB. Samsung Electronics America was also selected by Verizon earlier this year to assist in its 4G LTE Open RAN initiative, where it’s supplying gear that includes RRHs and BBUs.

According to Alok Shah, VP of networks strategy, business development and marketing at Samsung Electronics America, Samsung has long believed in the importance of open ecosystems.