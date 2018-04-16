Games Leftovers
Surviving Mars’ upcoming “Opportunity” update will be adding several goodies based on player feedback
The next big patch for the strategy title is in the works. The developers have shared a little of what we can expect and it’s looking good.
It’s a generally fun game that runs pretty well on Linux and I’ve personally sunk in about 30 hours since launch
Some thoughts on Pawarumi, a stylish and action-packed shoot ‘em up
This eye-catching shoot ‘em up mixes constant action with Mesoamerican motifs and a story about revenge. I stuck with it despite dying a large amount of times and have some thoughts to share about the game.
Sega Is Bringing 15 Classic Games, Including Sonic, to the Switch This Summer
There was a time when we thought that the Switch would be a perfect fit for the Virtual Console. While we wait for Nintendo to bring classic games to the Switch, Sega is already on the case.
At a Sega fan event in Japan, the company announced the new Sega Ages initiative. Under this banner, the game developer will release titles for the Nintendo Switch, including the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star, and Thunder Force 4, starting this summer. The company said over fifteen games would be released on the platform, but only had these three titles to share so far. No word yet on whether the vastly superior later Sonic games will also be included.
Mainline Linux Kernel Almost Ready For Finally Supporting Unprivileged FUSE Mounts
While the Linux 4.17 merge window officially closed yesterday with the release of Linux 4.17-rc1, FUSE maintainer Miklos Szeredi is now trying to get his changes added. With FUSE (File-Systems in User-Space) updates being uncommon these days, Miklos forgot about sending them into the Linux 4.17 merge window but today is trying to get them added.
Clonezilla Live Disk Cloning OS Gets New Massive Deployment BitTorrent Mechanism
The open source and freely distributed Clonezilla Live disk cloning and imaging live system recently received a new stable release that adds several new features, enhancements, and other changes. Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 is now the latest stable release of the live system based on the open-source partition and disk imaging and cloning Clonezilla software. It's synced with the software repositories of the Debian Sid operating system series and uses a recent kernel from the Linux 4.15 branch.
