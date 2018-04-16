today's howtos
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 514 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games Leftovers
Mainline Linux Kernel Almost Ready For Finally Supporting Unprivileged FUSE Mounts
While the Linux 4.17 merge window officially closed yesterday with the release of Linux 4.17-rc1, FUSE maintainer Miklos Szeredi is now trying to get his changes added. With FUSE (File-Systems in User-Space) updates being uncommon these days, Miklos forgot about sending them into the Linux 4.17 merge window but today is trying to get them added.
Clonezilla Live Disk Cloning OS Gets New Massive Deployment BitTorrent Mechanism
The open source and freely distributed Clonezilla Live disk cloning and imaging live system recently received a new stable release that adds several new features, enhancements, and other changes. Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 is now the latest stable release of the live system based on the open-source partition and disk imaging and cloning Clonezilla software. It's synced with the software repositories of the Debian Sid operating system series and uses a recent kernel from the Linux 4.15 branch.
Recent comments
12 hours 2 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
3 days 4 hours ago
4 days 11 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 8 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago