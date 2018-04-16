Graphics: XDC2018, Texas Instrument, Vulkan, Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 3
NVIDIA & Valve Are Among Those Backing X.Org's XDC2018
This year's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2018) has already received some big name sponsors.
XDC2018 is happening in La Coruña, Spain with the event being organized by the Igalia folks who are also the platinum sponsors for the event. XDC2018 is running from 26 to 28 September and is the annual gathering of X.Org / Mesa / Libinput / Wayland developers to discuss development efforts and big ticket items to be worked on over the year ahead.
TI Posts Open-Source DRI3 WSEGL Plug-In For PowerVR SGX Graphics
Texas Instruments is still dealing with Imagination Tech PowerVR SGX GPUs and has now posted an open-source DRI3 WSEGL plug-in for getting this binary blob to work with 3D acceleration under an X.Org Server using Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3.
Tomi Valkeinen of Texas Instruments has posted this DRI3 WSEGL implementation for allowing Imagination's PowerVR SGX driver to work with 3D acceleration under X11 using DRI3. WSEGL is the buffer API used by the PowerVR SGX driver.
Vulkan 1.1.73 Released With Fixes
Vulkan 1.1.73 is out as the latest minor refinement since last month's big Vulkan 1.1 update.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 Released With BSD Improvements, Test Inspector & More
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 3 is now available for evaluation as the latest step towards the official 8.0-Aremark release due out later this quarter.
Mainline Linux Kernel Almost Ready For Finally Supporting Unprivileged FUSE Mounts
While the Linux 4.17 merge window officially closed yesterday with the release of Linux 4.17-rc1, FUSE maintainer Miklos Szeredi is now trying to get his changes added. With FUSE (File-Systems in User-Space) updates being uncommon these days, Miklos forgot about sending them into the Linux 4.17 merge window but today is trying to get them added.
Clonezilla Live Disk Cloning OS Gets New Massive Deployment BitTorrent Mechanism
The open source and freely distributed Clonezilla Live disk cloning and imaging live system recently received a new stable release that adds several new features, enhancements, and other changes. Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 is now the latest stable release of the live system based on the open-source partition and disk imaging and cloning Clonezilla software. It's synced with the software repositories of the Debian Sid operating system series and uses a recent kernel from the Linux 4.15 branch.
