Mozilla: Extensions, 'Things'. Firefox DevEdition, WebRender, Rust Apply to Join the Featured Extensions Advisory Board Are you an extensions enthusiast? Do you want to help people find excellent ways to improve their browsing experience? If so, please consider applying to join our Featured Extensions Community Board! Every six months, we assemble a small group of dedicated community members to help nominate and select new featured extensions for addons.mozilla.org (AMO) each month. Their picks help millions of Firefox users discover top-quality extensions.

Build your own web things with the Things Framework A web thing has a Web Thing Description which describes the device’s capabilities, and exposes a Web Thing REST API and/or WebSocket API, so that it can be monitored and controlled. The Thing Description provides machine-readable metadata about a device and its available properties, actions and events. The Web Thing API lets a client read and write its properties, request actions and subscribe to its events. You can get started today by turning Android things into web things using our Java web thing library, or if you prefer to build things with Python or NodeJS, we also have you covered there. We have some early examples of how to build web things using WiFi-enabled microcontrollers like the ESP8266, and a serial gateway adapter for chipsets with more constrained resources. We’re releasing these libraries at a very early stage of development so that you can provide us with feedback and help us to help you build better web things. In the coming days we’ll be blogging about how to use each of these new web thing libraries, to help you get hands-on building your own devices. These are still experimental technologies in the process of standardisation at the W3C, but we hope our early open source implementations will help developers try out the Web of Things and help us to improve it.

Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14, April 20th We are happy to let you know that Friday, April 20th, we are organizing Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on: Search Suggestions, Site Storage Redesign UI and Web Compatibility.

WebRender newsletter #18 WebRender’s 18th newsletter is here, with its usual share of bug fixes and a few performance improvements. Just after the previous newsletter was published, Patrick Walton landed an experimental integration of pathfinder’s text renderer in WebRender, that can draw native-looking text on Mac using the GPU. The pathfinder integration is taking shape although it is behind a compile time flag for now and there’s some work left to support native-looking text on Windows and Linux.

Rust pattern: Rooting an Rc handle I’ve decided to do a little series of posts about Rust compiler errors. Each one will talk about a particular error that I got recently and try to explain (a) why I am getting it and (b) how I fixed it. The purpose of this series of posts is partly to explain Rust, but partly just to gain data for myself. I may also write posts about errors I’m not getting – basically places where I anticipated an error, and used a pattern to avoid it. I hope that after writing enough of these posts, I or others will be able to synthesize some of these facts to make intermediate Rust material, or perhaps to improve the language itself.

Graphics: XDC2018, Texas Instrument, Vulkan, Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 3 NVIDIA & Valve Are Among Those Backing X.Org's XDC2018 This year's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2018) has already received some big name sponsors. XDC2018 is happening in La Coruña, Spain with the event being organized by the Igalia folks who are also the platinum sponsors for the event. XDC2018 is running from 26 to 28 September and is the annual gathering of X.Org / Mesa / Libinput / Wayland developers to discuss development efforts and big ticket items to be worked on over the year ahead.

TI Posts Open-Source DRI3 WSEGL Plug-In For PowerVR SGX Graphics Texas Instruments is still dealing with Imagination Tech PowerVR SGX GPUs and has now posted an open-source DRI3 WSEGL plug-in for getting this binary blob to work with 3D acceleration under an X.Org Server using Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3. Tomi Valkeinen of Texas Instruments has posted this DRI3 WSEGL implementation for allowing Imagination's PowerVR SGX driver to work with 3D acceleration under X11 using DRI3. WSEGL is the buffer API used by the PowerVR SGX driver.

Vulkan 1.1.73 Released With Fixes Vulkan 1.1.73 is out as the latest minor refinement since last month's big Vulkan 1.1 update.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 Released With BSD Improvements, Test Inspector & More Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 3 is now available for evaluation as the latest step towards the official 8.0-Aremark release due out later this quarter.