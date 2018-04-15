Israeli Government Shifting Its Software Code to Open Source
The Israeli government will gradually shift its software code to open source, meaning that it will be available to members of the public to use and modify the software, point out vulnerabilities and propose improvements. It will also be available for use in development apps.
The move follows a cabinet resolution to that effect from October 2014 and directives to all government ministries on the issue have been completed are now in effect.
The resolution applies to the government’s main web portal, gov.il, but other government services are also being encouraged to open their source code. The rationale is that the code was developed at public expense and should therefore be accessible to members of the public.
