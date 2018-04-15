Openwashing: Mac 'Apps', Microsoft Linux and More
GitHub has a Huge List of Open Source Mac Apps
Microsoft's chip push continues with Azure Sphere: Securing gadgets with chips and Linux [Ed: Microsoft is googlebombing "Linux" again]
Microsoft will use Linux to secure internet of things devices
Microsoft unveils secure MCU platform with a Linux-based OS
Microsoft Turns to Old Enemy Linux to Solve Vexing Tech Threat [Ed: Linux is not an "old enemy" to Microsoft; Microsoft still attacks Linux using bribes, patent blackmail and a lot more, sometimes directly but more often indirectly (because that might interfere with EEE)]
Pivotal IPO could bring about new open source offerings
Capital One: Open Source in a Regulated Environment
Open Source Integration Company WSO2 Launches Office in Sydney, Australia
WSO2, the leading open source integration provider, today announced the official opening of the company’s new office in Sydney, Australia. The move expands WSO2’s support for the thriving hub of global and local enterprises in Australia that increasingly are adopting technology to support new digital business models for enhancing customer experiences, creating new revenue streams, and optimizing business operations.
