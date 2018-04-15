Security and FUD Leftovers
-
Security updates for Monday
-
How one woman is helping others overcome "hacking [sic] abuse"
"It is extremely rare for victims who have been threatened by their attackers to actually have compromised devices, Galperin said. "Because if an attacker has compromised their device they usually want to keep quiet about it so they can keep getting the information."
-
2.6 Billion Data Records Compromised in 2017, Gemalto Reports [Ed: Marketing disguised as research from Gemalto today. Just hoping you forgot about their NSA breach.]
-
Survey finds frequent critical vulnerabilities in serverless open-source applications [Ed: Competing over who can bash FOSS the most/best to attract businesses, helped by complicit 'journalists']
-
Large scale data breaches provide drive for DevSecOps investments [Ed: So-called ‘journalists’ as agents (PR) of Sonatype based on a press release that stigmatises FOSS]
-
Application breaches jump 50pc as DevOps security bites
The firm published the findings from its 5th annual DevSecOps Community Survey of 2,076 IT professionals which shared practitioner perspectives on evolving DevSecOps practices, shifting investments and changing perceptions.
-
Survey finds data breaches are catalysts for DevSecOps investments
-
Developers Outnumber Security Pros 100:1 as Breaches Grow
Breaches related to open source components in applications have soared by 50% since 2017, according to a new study from Sonatype urging developers to adopt DevSecOps practices.
-
Windows servers running IIS 6.0 targeted by crypto-mining hackers [sic]
First identified by two researchers in China in March 2017, the CVE-2017-7269 vulnerability allows hackers [sic] to install a malware strain on the IIS 6.0 service.
-
Android Leftovers
German government goes open source with cloud firm Nextcloud
Nextcloud, the open source file sync and online collaboration technology, has announced it will be supplying the German federal government with a private, on-premises cloud platform as part of a three-year contract. The Federal Information Technology Center (ITZBund), which manages IT services for the federal government, has been running a pilot of 5,000 users with Nextcloud since October 2016 and after a tender for a private cloud was won by Computacenter, the Nextcloud technology will now be rolled out to 300,000 users in ministries and other federal agencies.
KDE: Kdenlive Video Editing in France and Spain, Modern Akonadi and KMail on FreeBSD, Qt 5.12 Schedule
Ubuntu: BotsAndUs, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age, Lubuntu and Ubuntu Studio
