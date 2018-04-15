Ubuntu: BotsAndUs, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age, Lubuntu and Ubuntu Studio
BotsAndUs build a social robot on Ubuntu
As robotics become increasingly prevalent in all sectors and expand outside the manufacturing industry, it is no surprise that IDC predicts worldwide spending on robotics to reach $103bn in 2018. A UK based startup, BotsAndUs, are looking to capitalise on this opportunity and have created an advanced social robot – Bo – primarily for use in hospitality and retail scenarios. Bo has already been used in numerous scenarios and by some large brands including BT and Etisalat as well as being trialled in large UK shopping centres such as Lakeside.
Creating a social robot that also has AI capabilities for advanced face to face interaction is no easy feat especially when a combination of hardware and software, including a RealSense Depth camera system and ROS, needs to be seamlessly integrated. For that reason, BotsAndUs required a widely supported and versatile OS so turned to Ubuntu to build Bo.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 523
Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age: Behind communitheme: interviewing Carlo
I am Carlo, I am an Linux user since 2007 and Linux Software Developer since 2010.
I mainly do embedded software development, I worked for the Automotive industry and now for the Mobile Telecommunication one, so pretty far from my contribution here on Communitheme, but I love to learn and experiment new things in (sometimes totally) different areas, that’s why I have some knowledge of front-end development which is responsible for my presence here.
Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age: Behind communitheme: interviewing Stefan Eduard
As discussed last week when unveiling the communitheme snap for ubuntu 18.04 LTS, here is a suite of interview this week on some members of the core contributor team shaping this entirely community-driven theme.
This Week in Lubuntu Development #3
Here is the third issue of This Week in Lubuntu Development.
Ubuntu Studio Plans a Reboot for 18.10 release
Do you use Ubuntu Studio? Chances are you don’t — but the team behind the creatively curated community spin hope that’ll change in the near future. Plans are afoot to “reboot” Ubuntu Studio for its upcoming October release.
Android Leftovers
German government goes open source with cloud firm Nextcloud
Nextcloud, the open source file sync and online collaboration technology, has announced it will be supplying the German federal government with a private, on-premises cloud platform as part of a three-year contract. The Federal Information Technology Center (ITZBund), which manages IT services for the federal government, has been running a pilot of 5,000 users with Nextcloud since October 2016 and after a tender for a private cloud was won by Computacenter, the Nextcloud technology will now be rolled out to 300,000 users in ministries and other federal agencies.
KDE: Kdenlive Video Editing in France and Spain, Modern Akonadi and KMail on FreeBSD, Qt 5.12 Schedule
