Games Leftovers
-
Make a name for your family in 'SAELIG', as it's now on Linux
SAELIG [Steam] is a hard game to properly describe, with it pulling in elements from many games. It has features found in simulation and building games as well as RPGs, it's also now on Linux.
We last wrote about the possibility of it arriving back in June of last year, where the developer laid out their intentions. Some in our comments were sceptical of it coming, so it's good to see another developer deliver!
-
3D precision platformer 'Super Lovely Planet' added Linux support recently
-
GOG is having a big sale of its most wishlisted games
The DRM-free store is having a pretty good sale with a lot of its most-wanted titles being significantly discounted.
-
Your villagers in Rise to Ruins can now grow old and die
-
Roguelike narrative card game 'Cultist Simulator' to release with Linux support on May 31st
Cultist Simulator [Official Site] looks like a very interesting narrative crafting digital card game, where dangers are many.
It's being developed by Alexis Kennedy, creator of Fallen London and Sunless Sea and it's another game funded on Kickstarter, where they managed to get £82K in funding. I must admit this took me by surprise, since I completely missed any mention of it before.
-
RTS game 'Balanced Annihilation' has fresh release out
For those interested in more traditional RTS games on Linux, Balanced Annihilation [Official Site] is another one to take a look at that was updated recently.
-
The co-op space exploration game 'PULSAR: Lost Colony' just had a huge update
PULSAR: Lost Colony is a space exploration game where you and friends (or AI) can team up to play a unique role on board a spaceship. It just had a pretty huge update!
This big update, has revamped all the character art to give them a much improved look, along with a new appearance menu and more unlockable cosmetic items. They also added two entirely new playable races: The Sylvassi and Humanoid Robots.
-
2D combat game Jump Gunners just added AI and a new Horde mode
-
Humble Store is running a sci-fi week with some good Linux titles on offer
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 396 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
German government goes open source with cloud firm Nextcloud
Nextcloud, the open source file sync and online collaboration technology, has announced it will be supplying the German federal government with a private, on-premises cloud platform as part of a three-year contract. The Federal Information Technology Center (ITZBund), which manages IT services for the federal government, has been running a pilot of 5,000 users with Nextcloud since October 2016 and after a tender for a private cloud was won by Computacenter, the Nextcloud technology will now be rolled out to 300,000 users in ministries and other federal agencies.
KDE: Kdenlive Video Editing in France and Spain, Modern Akonadi and KMail on FreeBSD, Qt 5.12 Schedule
Ubuntu: BotsAndUs, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age, Lubuntu and Ubuntu Studio
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 22 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
1 week 44 min ago
1 week 2 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago