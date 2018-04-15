Debian Leftovers
Bits from the release team: full steam ahead towards buster
We are about halfway through the buster development cycle, and a release update was overdue.
Debian 10 "Buster" Should Be Out Around Mid-2019, Debian 12 Is "Bookworm"
The Debian release team has put out their latest information concerning the upcoming Debian 10 "Buster" release.
The Debian Release Team is currently planning for a transition freeze on 12 January 2019, a soft-freeze on 12 February 2019, and a full freeze around 12 March 2019. With that said, they are thinking the official Debian 10.0 "Buster" release will happen around the middle of next year.
Beyond that, for Debian 11 "Bullseye" meanwhile they are hoping to introduce more automated quality assurance (QA) testing with continuous integration, auto packaging tests, etc. Based on past release timing, Debian 11.0 will likely be out in 2021.
Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, March 2018
Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.
My LTS work in March
So in March I resumed contributing to LTS again, after 2 years of taking a break, due to being overwhelmed with work on Reproducible Builds... Reproducible Builds is still eating a lot of my time, but as we currently are unfunded I had to pick up some other sources of funding.
Reproducible Builds: Weekly report #155
Android Leftovers
German government goes open source with cloud firm Nextcloud
Nextcloud, the open source file sync and online collaboration technology, has announced it will be supplying the German federal government with a private, on-premises cloud platform as part of a three-year contract. The Federal Information Technology Center (ITZBund), which manages IT services for the federal government, has been running a pilot of 5,000 users with Nextcloud since October 2016 and after a tender for a private cloud was won by Computacenter, the Nextcloud technology will now be rolled out to 300,000 users in ministries and other federal agencies.
KDE: Kdenlive Video Editing in France and Spain, Modern Akonadi and KMail on FreeBSD, Qt 5.12 Schedule
Ubuntu: BotsAndUs, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age, Lubuntu and Ubuntu Studio
