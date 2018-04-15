Software: Google Search Navigator, Mixxx and More
Google Search Navigator – Enhance Keyboard Navigation In Google Search
I am halfway through the “mastering google search” task. Yeah, I can now easily find cat images on Internet without having to search “how to find cat images on Internet” using google. In the pursuit of enhancing my google search skills(!), today I stumbled upon a browser extension named “Google Search Navigator”. It offers some keyboard shortcuts to improve your google search. Google has already provided an experimental Keyboard shortcuts for navigating search results. Unfortunately, It seems like Google has removed this feature as of 2017-07-31. Luckily, a developer has created this extension to enhance keyboard navigation in Google search. This plugin is free and open source. So, you can get the code freely on GitHub link provided at the end of this guide.
In this guide, we will see how to use “Google Search Navigator” extension to improve your google search experience via some Keyboard shortcuts.
Free DJ Software Mixxx 2.1 Released With New And Improved Skins, Overhauled Effects System, More
Mixxx, the free and open source DJ software, has seen a new release today. Version 2.1 was in development for more than two years, and it brings new and improved controller mapings, updated Deere and LateNight skins, overhauled effects system, and much more.
Using mtqq to create a notification network: mosquitto, mqttwarn, hare, and hared
As you read this post, keep in mind that my particular use case of notification on ssh login is not for everyone. It may not appeal to you. In fact, you might find this to be an absolutely ridiculous thing to do. I respect that. I suggest that somewhere within your network there is at least one type of error condition, one urgent situation, one thing that you would like pushed to your cellphone / pager / etc. It might be a failed HDD for example.
Specification and Verification of Software with CafeOBJ – Part 1 – Introducing CafeOBJ
Software bugs are everywhere – the feared Blue Screen of Death, the mobile phone rebooting at the most inconvenient moment, games crashing. Most of these bugs are not serious problems, but there are other cases that are far more serious:
Android Leftovers
German government goes open source with cloud firm Nextcloud
Nextcloud, the open source file sync and online collaboration technology, has announced it will be supplying the German federal government with a private, on-premises cloud platform as part of a three-year contract. The Federal Information Technology Center (ITZBund), which manages IT services for the federal government, has been running a pilot of 5,000 users with Nextcloud since October 2016 and after a tender for a private cloud was won by Computacenter, the Nextcloud technology will now be rolled out to 300,000 users in ministries and other federal agencies.
KDE: Kdenlive Video Editing in France and Spain, Modern Akonadi and KMail on FreeBSD, Qt 5.12 Schedule
Ubuntu: BotsAndUs, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age, Lubuntu and Ubuntu Studio
