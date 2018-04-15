Microsoft EEE/Openwashing
Microsoft Creates Its Own Version of Linux For The First Time, Launches Azure Sphere OS
Microsoft Announces Linux-Powered "Azure Sphere" IoT Platform
Windows 10 apps on an open-source OS? ReactOS gains experimental support for latest Windows software [Ed: Developing using FOSS to help run proprietary software]
ReactOS is a free and open-source, Windows-compatible OS that looks similar to Windows XP -- now with experimental support for Windows 10 software.
Microsoft releases its first Linux product
Well, it's finally happened. Microsoft has released a product containing its own Linux kernel: Azure Sphere. It's not MS-Linux or Linux Windows, but it's still remarkable.
Azure Sphere is a software and hardware stack designed to secure edge devices. It includes microcontrollers, "Azure Sphere Security Service" and, the really interesting component, the Linux-based Azure Sphere operating system.
A look at Mixxx in GNU/Linux
Most people tend to think of DJ's using Macbooks alongside their equipment when picturing a DJ who uses a laptop in today's world, but little do most realize that GNU/Linux systems can hold their own as well. As a part-time dabbler in electronic music production (read: I mix tunes for my own amusement, and a couple uploaded here and there) I have a few programs that I bounce around from depending on the purpose I need, but generally speaking I don't really muck around a lot with things, and I tend to prefer to just simply mix two songs together live and on the fly, record it, and win.
Google’s updated AIY Vision and Voice kits ship with Raspberry Pi Zero WH
Google has launched new versions of its AIY Voice Kit ($50) and AIY Vision Kit ($90) that bundle a Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBC. Google also released an Android app for AIY Projects. Google and Target have launched updated, and more complete, versions of Google’s AIY Projects kits for audio voice agent and visual neural network processing development that bundle a Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBC. In addition, users of Google’s existing AIY Voice Kit and AIY Vision Kit can now download an Android companion app that works with all old and new AIY kits.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
