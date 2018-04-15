today's leftovers
-
OLPC’s $100 laptop was going to change the world — then it all went wrong [iophk: "This new article is a bit of revisionism as OLPC was killed by Microsoft and Intel"]
-
DOSBox Part 2: Creating, Handling, and Booting from Floppy Images
Continuing on from the previous tutorial, we move on to boot DOS systems from floppy images. Many floppies contained games or other software that would have automatically booted once the system started (using the autoexec.bat script). This can be simulated by using a floppy image which is simply a file that represents an entire floppy disk drive.
-
Weekly Roundup 2018 – Weeks 14 & 15
Many thanks for your patience! This is turning into a bi-weekly roundup lately, but we’ll try to get it back on track very soon.
Team leader elections are happening: Donald and Filip continue to lead Atelier, Papoteur leads Docteam, Yuri leads i18n and the process is underway for all teams. We’ll know the make-up of the Council in the coming days – thanks to Marja for the updates. After that, we’ll be finding out the new composition of the Board. All should be in place by early May.
The Great Plasma Update is almost there: it includes updates of the KF5, Plasma, KDE applications, LXQT and the underlying QT stacks. It’s currently waiting for the LXQT stack to be fixed. It’s a massive number of packages. We’re hoping it will be moved into updates within the week. Once that’s done, Mageia 6.1 will happen soon after.
-
Manjaro Download now hosted at OSDN
After a period of testing in close cooperation with OSDN’s CEO Shuji Sado, Manjaro is proud to announce that all our Official and Community ISOs and torrents have found a new home on OSDN‘s Japan-based servers, using their just recently launched File Storage service.
Sofar we are extremely happy with transfer rates and stability and, above all, OSDN’s truely outstanding personal, highly competent and friendly support.
Current download links to our install media can of course be found on the Download Page as usual.
-
8 Best Android Drawing Apps To Unleash Your Creativity | 2018 Edition
-
An Early Look at Zircon, Google Fuchsia New Microkernel [iophk: "C++"]
Zircon manages the following resources: processor time, memory, I/O, interrupts, and signaling and waiting. Resources are used from user land through handles. Handles have rights associated to them which convey privileges to perform actions such as duplicating, transferring, reading, writing, executing, etc. Drivers in Zircon are implemented as ELF libraries which are loaded into processes. A device manager process, devmgr, keeps track of drivers and devices, manages the discovery of drivers, and administers access to devices. Devices may implement Protocols, using C ABI, such the PCI protocol, the USB protocol and so on.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 564 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
A look at Mixxx in GNU/Linux
Most people tend to think of DJ's using Macbooks alongside their equipment when picturing a DJ who uses a laptop in today's world, but little do most realize that GNU/Linux systems can hold their own as well. As a part-time dabbler in electronic music production (read: I mix tunes for my own amusement, and a couple uploaded here and there) I have a few programs that I bounce around from depending on the purpose I need, but generally speaking I don't really muck around a lot with things, and I tend to prefer to just simply mix two songs together live and on the fly, record it, and win.
Google’s updated AIY Vision and Voice kits ship with Raspberry Pi Zero WH
Google has launched new versions of its AIY Voice Kit ($50) and AIY Vision Kit ($90) that bundle a Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBC. Google also released an Android app for AIY Projects. Google and Target have launched updated, and more complete, versions of Google’s AIY Projects kits for audio voice agent and visual neural network processing development that bundle a Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBC. In addition, users of Google’s existing AIY Voice Kit and AIY Vision Kit can now download an Android companion app that works with all old and new AIY kits.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
7 hours 17 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago
4 days 3 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
1 week 6 hours ago
1 week 8 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago