Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"
While we're waiting for the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series to be released, it looks like the Debian Release Team announced the codenames for the next two upcoming releases.
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" is already halfway through its development cycle, and the release team recently published an update to inform users and developers about the release dates of various upcoming milestones, such as Transition Freeze on 12 January 2019, Soft Freeze on 12 February 2019, and Full Freeze on 12 March 2019, as well as the approximate final release date.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 579 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security
Software: Tuptime , dutree, gotop, Nginx
KDE: Amarok, CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD, KDE Connect, and Qt 3D
GNOME 3.28 Release Party and GNOME 3.30 in September
Recent comments
20 hours 54 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
6 days 55 min ago
1 week 20 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago