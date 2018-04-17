Canonical/Ubuntu: Server, MAAS, and LXD
-
Ubuntu Server development summary – 17 April 2018
The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team.
-
MAAS 2.4.0 beta 2 released!
I’m happy to announce that MAAS 2.4.0 beta 2 is now released and is available for Ubuntu Bionic.
-
LXD weekly status #43
This week’s focus was on bugfixes with a good number of clustering related fixes and improvements as well as some tweaks and fixes to other recently added features.
On the feature development front, the current focus is on improving the database tooling in LXD and adding a new backup feature to the API to implement container export/import.
-
