'Microsoft Linux'
-
Introducing Microsoft Azure Sphere
Microsoft has issued a press release describing the security dangers involved with the Internet of things ("a weaponized stove, baby monitors that spy, the contents of your refrigerator being held for ransom") and introducing "Microsoft Azure Sphere" as a combination of hardware and software to address the problem.
-
Microsoft Newest OS is Based on Linux (Really, It Is!)
-
Microsoft Announces First Custom Linux Kernel, German Government Chooses Open-Source Nextcloud and More
-
Microsoft Bets on AI, Linux to Block Advanced Security Threats
-
Microsoft wants to stuff Linux, not Windows 10, into Internet of Things devices
-
Microsoft says its new Linux-based OS will secure IoT devices for a decade
-
Microsoft made its own IoT-ready Linux kernel for Azure Sphere OS
-
Did Microsoft Choose Linux Because It's More Secure Than Windows?
-
Microsoft built its own Linux Kernel for IoT devices
-
Microsoft Announces Custom Chip and Linux Distro to Secure IoT Devices
-
Microsoft's Azure Sphere IoT security solution leverages custom silicon, a Linux-based OS and the cloud
-
Microsoft to Distribute Own Version of Linux for the First Time
-
New Internet Of Things Operating System Azure Sphere Unveiled By Microsoft
-
Microsoft's new Linux distro wants IoT developers to sit on their Sphere
-
Microsoft Announces A New OS, And It's Not Based On Windows
-
Microsoft wants IoT devs on this Sphere to use its Linux distro
-
Microsoft's first-ever Linux based Azure Sphere to power and protect intelligent edge
-
Microsoft has designed an Arm Linux IoT cloud chip. Repeat, an Arm Linux IoT cloud chip
-
Microsoft launches Azure Sphere, its first product with a custom Linux kernel
-
Microsoft builds own Linux kernel
-
Microsoft debuts Linux-powered IoT security chips
-
Microsoft's new operating system for IoT uses a custom Linux kernel
-
Microsoft wants IoT devs on this Sphere to use its Linux distro
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 582 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security
Software: Tuptime , dutree, gotop, Nginx
KDE: Amarok, CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD, KDE Connect, and Qt 3D
GNOME 3.28 Release Party and GNOME 3.30 in September
Recent comments
20 hours 54 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
6 days 55 min ago
1 week 20 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago