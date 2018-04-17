OSS Leftovers
German govt opts for open-source cloud solution from Nextcloud
Open-source file syncing and sharing software company Nextcloud has scored a major client with the German federal government set to move to a self-hosted cloud from the firm.
A statement from Nextcloud said the Federal Information Technology Centre (ITZBund), which takes care of IT services for the entire federal government, had been running a pilot of 5000 users with Nextcloud since October 2016.
ITZBund employs about 2700 people, mostly IT specialists, engineers and network and security professionals.
The Nextcloud statement said strict security requirements were crucial for the choice of Nextcloud as the file sync and share solution. Another important concern was scalability both in terms of large numbers of users and extensibility with additional features, for which Nextcloud offers its powerful Apps concept (with over 100 apps available in its app store).
It claimed that "Nextcloud delivers some of the strongest security measures in the industry, making it the ideal solution for government agencies or companies dealing with data of private citizens".
Mirantis Has Seen the Future (Again) & This Time It's Spinnaker
Mirantis is pivoting again. Two years ago, the company pivoted from OpenStack to Kubernetes. Now it's now saying the Spinnaker open source continuous application integration is the future.
Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform
Spinnaker is the new open-source project to watch. It’s a multi-cloud continuous delivery platform that came out of Netflix and that now also has the backing of Google.
LTI joins World’s Largest Open Source Blockchain Initiative, EEA
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world's largest open source blockchain initiative. As a member of the EEA, LTI will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures.
Open-source blockchain ticketing solution Aventus now available
Aventus, a Jersey-based foundation using blockchain to provide the ticketing industry with a fair and secure means of ticketing events, has announced the availability of the first version of its Aventus Protocol source-code; an open-source blockchain ticketing platform that will allow anyone to build powerful decentralized applications for the ticketing industry.
Apache Breakfast
In case you missed it but are living in Berlin - or are visiting Berlin/ Germany this week: A handful of Apache people (committers/ members) are meeting over breakfast on Friday morning this week. If you are interested in joining, please let me know (or check yourself - in the archives of the mailing list party@apache.org)
FOSS Backstage - Schedule online
In January the CfP for FOSS Backstage opened. By now reviews have been done, speakers notified and a schedule created.
I'm delighted to find both - a lot of friends from the Apache Software Foundation but also a great many speakers that aren't affiliated with the ASF among the speakers.
