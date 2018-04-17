Oracle Releases Oracle Linux 7.5 and VirtualBox 5.2.10
Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 7 Update 5
Oracle is pleased to announce the general availability of Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 for the x86_64 architecture. You can find the individual RPM packages on the Unbreakable Linux Network (ULN) and the Oracle Linux yum server. ISO installation images will soon be available for download from the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud and Docker images will soon be available via Oracle Container Registry and Docker Hub.
Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 Released, Offering Two Kernel Options & Still Supporting Btrfs
Just one week after launching Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, Oracle has released the latest version of their RHEL7-derived Oracle Linux 7. The Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 pulls in the latest *EL7 changes while also offering their "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" option.
Oracle VM VirtualBox 5.2.10 now available!
Oracle has released VirtualBox 5.2 Maintenance Release 10.
Oracle VM VirtualBox 5.2.10 addresses all the CPU (Critical Patch Updates) Advisory for April 2018 related to Oracle VM VirtualBox; A Critical Patch Update is a collection of patches for multiple security vulnerabilities.
Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes
Oracle announced a few moments ago the release of the VirtualBox 5.2.10 maintenance update for their open-source and cross-platform virtualization solution for Linux, Windows, and macOS operating systems.
VirtualBox 5.2.10 is here one and a half months after version 5.2.8 to fix all the critical security vulnerabilities related to Oracle VM VirtualBox, as well as various reported bugs. Among these, we can mention a hang that occurred when starting the KDE Plasma desktop environment on various GNU/Linux distributions.
The update also addresses a regression from VirtualBox 5.2.0 that allowed the presence of multiple NVMe controllers with ICH9 enabled, fixes an interrupt storm issue in FreeBSD guests with HDA audio enabled, and adds support for handling the 0.0.0.0 nameserver as a valid NAT setting.
