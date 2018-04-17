Fedora: New F27 ISO, F28 Upgrade Test Day, 2018 Fedora Infrastructure Hackathon
F27-20180415 updated Live isos released
F28 Upgrade Test Day
Things We did at Fedora Infrastructure Hackathon 2018
2018 Fedora Infrastructure Hackathon
Fedora 28 Has Entered Its Final Freeze For Releasing Next Month
The upcoming Fedora 28 Linux distribution release is now under its "final freeze" for releasing in the next few weeks.
