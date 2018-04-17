Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel (Linux 4.17), the Linux Foundation, and Graphics

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of April 2018 06:52:00 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17

    Of the many great features/changes for Linux 4.17, one of the most exciting to us is the idle power efficiency and performance-per-Watt improvements on some systems thanks to a rework to the kernel's idle loop handling. Rafael Wysocki and Thomas Ilsche as two of the developers working on this big code change presented on their work today for this CPU idle loop ordering problem and its resolution.

  • Linux 4.17 development underway

    Linus Torvalds has started the development cycle of the Linux 4.17 kernel series, according to a report by Softpedia.

    The first Release Candidate build has been released, and comes two weeks after the launch of Linux 4.16.

    “Public testers can start downloading, compiling, and installing the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel,” stated the report.

  • Linux Foundation seeks to harmonise open source and standards development

    A year ago The Linux Foundation created its 'Harmonisation 1.0' initiative, focusing on collaboration between projects and with standards bodies. It brought together a set of open source projects, which together form the basis of the modern telecoms systems. Open source creates three values for telcos: speed to services, vendor collaboration, and cost reductions. The LF is also creating a framework between open source and standards communities; for example, this year it announced an agreement with the TM Forum, focused on the APIs that work between the two communities.

  • Broadcom VC5 DRM Driver Might Soon Be On Its Way To The Mainline Linux Kernel

    Eric Anholt believes he is getting quite close to the stage of merging the Broadcom VC5 DRM driver into the mainline Linux kernel tree.

    As part of the VC5 open-source driver stack for supporting the next-gen Broadcom VideoCore 5 graphics hardware, there's been the VC5 Gallium3D driver that is already in mainline Mesa for OpenGL support and the VC5 DRM driver that has been outside of the kernel tree up until now. (There's also been the also out-of-tree experimental work on VC5 Vulkan support via BCMV, etc.)

  • NVIDIA 396.18.02 Vulkan Linux Beta Brings Better Shader Performance

    Last week NVIDIA released their first 396 Linux driver beta that most notably introduces their new "NVVM" Vulkan SPIR-V compiler. Coming out today is a new Vulkan beta update with some continued enhancements.

  • AMDVLK Driver Updated With Latest XGL/PAL Fixes

    AMD kicked off the start of a new week by doing fresh code drops of the PAL and XGL code-bases used to form the AMDVLK open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.

    On the XGL side this latest code drop of around one thousand lines of code reduces the number of malloc/free calls, support for INT64 atomic operations within LLPC (the LLVM Pipeline Compiler), other tweaks to LLPC, more barriers in the render pass clear, adding FMASK shadow table support, and other changes.

  • X.Org 2018 Elections Yield 54% Voter Turnout, Select Four New Board Members

    The 2018 X.Org Board of Directors elections are over with 49 of the 91 X.Org registered members having casted a ballot.

    The new X.Org Board of Directors members are Bryce Harrington (Samsung OSG, formerly Canonical), Eric Anholt (Broadcom, formerly Intel), Keith Packard (HPE / Valve, formerly Intel), and Harry Wentland (AMD).

»

More in Tux Machines

Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security

  • U.S. & U.K. Issue Joint Warning About Risks of Russian Cyberattacks
  • Demonstrating Tamper Detection with Heads
    We are excited about the future of Heads on Librem laptops and the extra level of protection it can give customers. As a result we’ve both been writing about it a lot publicly and working on it a lot privately. What I’ve realized when I’ve talked to people about Heads and given demos, is that many people have never seen a tamper-evident boot process before. All of the concepts around tamper-evident boot are pretty abstract and it can be difficult to fully grasp how it protects you if you’ve never seen it work. We have created a short demo that walks through a normal Heads boot process and demonstrates tamper detection. In the interest of keeping the demo short I only briefly described what was happening. In this post I will elaborate on what you are seeing in the video.
  • Stop Using Six Digit Numeric iPhone Passcodes Right Now

Software: Tuptime , dutree, gotop, Nginx

  • Tuptime - Tool to Display Uptime History of Linux System
    The primary task of the system administrators is monitoring and examine Linux system and how long its been promenade. This article demonstrates use of Tuptime tool that help's System Administrators to analyse how long Linux machine is up and running. Tuptime tool counts accidental system restarts and not just only uptime of system. When tuptime is installed on system it registers first boot time after installation. Once the first boot time is registered from there onwards it checks for system tuptime and downtime and represents it in Percentage (%). Tuptime also registers current tuptime of system from last restart. Reports Largest Running system Time, Shortest Running System Time & Average of both.
  • dutree – A CLI Tool to Analyze Disk Usage in Coloured Output
    dutree is a free open-source, fast command-line tool for analyzing disk usage, written in Rust programming language. It is developed from durep (disk usage reporter) and tree (list directory content in tree-like format) command line tools. dutree therefore reports disk usage in a tree-like format.
  • gotop - A Tool to Monitor System Activity in Linux
    Every Linux administrator has it's own preferences on how to monitor processes in terminal. And you probably know about tools like top and htop. These are tools for process monitoring in terminal without any visualization. And you probably know about gtop and vtop which are also process monitoring terminal tools, but with visualization. In this article, we are going to install and use another terminal based graphical activity monitor called gotop. Unlike the two mentioned above, gotop is written in Go.
  • Nginx 1.14 Web Server Released
    Nginx 1.14.0 is now available as the latest open-source stable release of this popular web server alternative to Apache.
  • Cooking With Linux (without a net): A CMS Smorgasbord
    Today, I'm going to install four popular content management systems. These will be Drupal, Joomla, Wordpress, and Backdrop. If you're trying to decide on what your next CMS platform should be, this would be a great time to tune in. And yes, I'll do it all live, without a net, and with a high probability of falling flat on my face. Join me today, at 12 noon, Easter Time. Be part of the conversation.

KDE: Amarok, CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD, KDE Connect, and Qt 3D

  • Amarok – A Powerful Cross Platform Music Player
    Amarok is a cross-platform, free, and Open Source music player written in Qt (C++). It was first released on June 23, 2003, and even though it is part of the KDE project, Amarok is released as a software independent of the central KDE Software Compilation release cycle. It features a clean, responsive, and customizable User Interface along with Last.fm support, Jamendo service, Dynamic playlists, context view, PopUp dropper, bookmarking, file tracking, multi-language support, and smooth fade-out settings, among many other options.
  • CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD
    The latest release of CMake has landed in FreeBSD. Prior to release we had good contact with KitWare via the bug tracker so there were few surprises left in the actual release. There were still a few last-minute fixes left, in KDE applications no less.
  • KDE Connect: more album art & bluetooth coming soon
    Secondly, I've been working a bit on KDE Connect's bluetooth support. The code was mostly working already, but the remaining stuff is (of course) the hardest part! Nevertheless, more and more parts start working, so I assume it'll come your way in a couple of months. I'll post an update when it's ready for testing.
  • New in Qt 3D 5.11: Generalized Ray Casting
    The 5.11 release of Qt 3D is mostly about speed and stability but it also introduces a number of new features. One of them is generalized ray casting which can be used to find objects intersecting a 3d ray.
  • Qt 5.11 Bringing Generalized Ray Casting Support For 3D Module
    The Qt 3D ray-casting support is to be used for finding objects intersecting a 3D ray. This generalized ray-casting support is expected to be useful for applications making use of secondary controllers and VR environments among other possible use-cases where you would want to see what objects intersect with an arbitrary ray. For Qt developers wanting to learn more about this generalized ray-casting support coming to Qt 3D, the folks at the KDAB consulting firm have put out a lengthy blog post detailing this new feature for the upcoming Qt 5.11 release.

GNOME 3.28 Release Party and GNOME 3.30 in September

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6