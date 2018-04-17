Kernel (Linux 4.17), the Linux Foundation, and Graphics
Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17
Of the many great features/changes for Linux 4.17, one of the most exciting to us is the idle power efficiency and performance-per-Watt improvements on some systems thanks to a rework to the kernel's idle loop handling. Rafael Wysocki and Thomas Ilsche as two of the developers working on this big code change presented on their work today for this CPU idle loop ordering problem and its resolution.
Linux 4.17 development underway
Linus Torvalds has started the development cycle of the Linux 4.17 kernel series, according to a report by Softpedia.
The first Release Candidate build has been released, and comes two weeks after the launch of Linux 4.16.
“Public testers can start downloading, compiling, and installing the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel,” stated the report.
Linux Foundation seeks to harmonise open source and standards development
A year ago The Linux Foundation created its 'Harmonisation 1.0' initiative, focusing on collaboration between projects and with standards bodies. It brought together a set of open source projects, which together form the basis of the modern telecoms systems. Open source creates three values for telcos: speed to services, vendor collaboration, and cost reductions. The LF is also creating a framework between open source and standards communities; for example, this year it announced an agreement with the TM Forum, focused on the APIs that work between the two communities.
Broadcom VC5 DRM Driver Might Soon Be On Its Way To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Eric Anholt believes he is getting quite close to the stage of merging the Broadcom VC5 DRM driver into the mainline Linux kernel tree.
As part of the VC5 open-source driver stack for supporting the next-gen Broadcom VideoCore 5 graphics hardware, there's been the VC5 Gallium3D driver that is already in mainline Mesa for OpenGL support and the VC5 DRM driver that has been outside of the kernel tree up until now. (There's also been the also out-of-tree experimental work on VC5 Vulkan support via BCMV, etc.)
NVIDIA 396.18.02 Vulkan Linux Beta Brings Better Shader Performance
Last week NVIDIA released their first 396 Linux driver beta that most notably introduces their new "NVVM" Vulkan SPIR-V compiler. Coming out today is a new Vulkan beta update with some continued enhancements.
AMDVLK Driver Updated With Latest XGL/PAL Fixes
AMD kicked off the start of a new week by doing fresh code drops of the PAL and XGL code-bases used to form the AMDVLK open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.
On the XGL side this latest code drop of around one thousand lines of code reduces the number of malloc/free calls, support for INT64 atomic operations within LLPC (the LLVM Pipeline Compiler), other tweaks to LLPC, more barriers in the render pass clear, adding FMASK shadow table support, and other changes.
X.Org 2018 Elections Yield 54% Voter Turnout, Select Four New Board Members
The 2018 X.Org Board of Directors elections are over with 49 of the 91 X.Org registered members having casted a ballot.
The new X.Org Board of Directors members are Bryce Harrington (Samsung OSG, formerly Canonical), Eric Anholt (Broadcom, formerly Intel), Keith Packard (HPE / Valve, formerly Intel), and Harry Wentland (AMD).
