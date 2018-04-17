GIMP 2.10.0 Release Candidate 2 Released
Hot on the heels of the first release candidate, we’re happy to have a second RC ready! In the last 3 weeks since releasing GIMP 2.10.0-RC1, we’ve fixed 44 bugs and introduced important performance improvements.
As usual, for a complete list of changes please see NEWS.
Also: GIMP 2.10 RC2 Released With Multi-Threaded Painting, Rewritten Themes
