Programming/Development: That’s How C Does It, LLVM, Java EE
-
This Week in Programming: That’s How C Does It
I had grand ambitions this week. I’d come across a smattering of articles delving into the history of programming languages, practices, and other Internet-based tidbits. I’d pondered a pithy title like “if !mistake(history) do repeat” and dug through my source materials for evidence, but came up a bit empty-handed. In the end, the line that really summed up this week’s theme was found at the closing of an interesting article asking why does “=” mean assignment?
-
Intel Tremont CPU Support Added To LLVM's Clang Compiler
Earlier this month Intel ISA documentation pointed to a new CPU micro-architecture codenamed "Tremont", we've seen a few kernel patches also referencing Intel Tremont, and now there is Tremont microarchitecture support for LLVM's Clang compiler.
-
SAP okays Java EE being Eclipsed, six months after Oracle's announcement
SAP has revealed its attitude to Oracle’s decision to let go of Java EE and have it tended by the Eclipse Foundation.
SAP’s position is simple: it’s cool with it.
“The announcement of Oracle to handover stewardship of Java EE to the Eclipse foundation is a forward-looking process targeting future releases of the technology stack,” says the company’s “”stance” on the matter.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 495 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security
Software: Tuptime , dutree, gotop, Nginx
KDE: Amarok, CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD, KDE Connect, and Qt 3D
GNOME 3.28 Release Party and GNOME 3.30 in September
Recent comments
20 hours 54 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
6 days 55 min ago
1 week 20 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago