5 Things to understand before switching to Linux – For The Record
1 – Linux isn’t Windows. There is no magical company to go to,things will behave differently. If you expect a parity experience, you’re going to be disappointed. Software types, source of software or installing a new driver.
2 – Linux does what it’s told to. Something isn’t working? Odds are, it’s just not working as expected it means you need to adjust a configuration or rethink the tools used to interact with Linux. This includes hardware not appearing to work, audio and video.
3 – Linux applications may work differently than legacy applications. MS Word vs LibreOffice, Photoshop vs GIMP, exe installers vs repositories.
4 – Linux offers choice. Different distros, desktop environments and methods of application installation.
Also: EzeeLinux Show 18.16 | Facebook, Time Out & Finding Configuration Files
