GNOME 3.28 Release Party and GNOME 3.30 in September
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of April 2018 08:10:05 AM Filed under
-
3.28 Release Party
Last Saturday we celebrated the release of GNOME 3.28. It was a bit late, but happened nonetheless!
-
GNOME 3.29.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.30
GNOME 3.29.1 was released this afternoon as the first step towards what will eventually become GNOME 3.30 in September.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 503 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security
Software: Tuptime , dutree, gotop, Nginx
KDE: Amarok, CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD, KDE Connect, and Qt 3D
GNOME 3.28 Release Party and GNOME 3.30 in September
Recent comments
20 hours 54 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
6 days 55 min ago
1 week 20 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago