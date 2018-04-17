KDE: Amarok, CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD, KDE Connect, and Qt 3D
-
Amarok – A Powerful Cross Platform Music Player
Amarok is a cross-platform, free, and Open Source music player written in Qt (C++). It was first released on June 23, 2003, and even though it is part of the KDE project, Amarok is released as a software independent of the central KDE Software Compilation release cycle.
It features a clean, responsive, and customizable User Interface along with Last.fm support, Jamendo service, Dynamic playlists, context view, PopUp dropper, bookmarking, file tracking, multi-language support, and smooth fade-out settings, among many other options.
-
CMake 3.11 in FreeBSD
The latest release of CMake has landed in FreeBSD. Prior to release we had good contact with KitWare via the bug tracker so there were few surprises left in the actual release. There were still a few last-minute fixes left, in KDE applications no less.
-
KDE Connect: more album art & bluetooth coming soon
Secondly, I've been working a bit on KDE Connect's bluetooth support. The code was mostly working already, but the remaining stuff is (of course) the hardest part! Nevertheless, more and more parts start working, so I assume it'll come your way in a couple of months. I'll post an update when it's ready for testing.
-
New in Qt 3D 5.11: Generalized Ray Casting
The 5.11 release of Qt 3D is mostly about speed and stability but it also introduces a number of new features.
One of them is generalized ray casting which can be used to find objects intersecting a 3d ray.
-
Qt 5.11 Bringing Generalized Ray Casting Support For 3D Module
The Qt 3D ray-casting support is to be used for finding objects intersecting a 3D ray. This generalized ray-casting support is expected to be useful for applications making use of secondary controllers and VR environments among other possible use-cases where you would want to see what objects intersect with an arbitrary ray.
For Qt developers wanting to learn more about this generalized ray-casting support coming to Qt 3D, the folks at the KDAB consulting firm have put out a lengthy blog post detailing this new feature for the upcoming Qt 5.11 release.
-
