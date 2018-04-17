Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security
U.S. & U.K. Issue Joint Warning About Risks of Russian Cyberattacks
Demonstrating Tamper Detection with Heads
We are excited about the future of Heads on Librem laptops and the extra level of protection it can give customers. As a result we’ve both been writing about it a lot publicly and working on it a lot privately. What I’ve realized when I’ve talked to people about Heads and given demos, is that many people have never seen a tamper-evident boot process before. All of the concepts around tamper-evident boot are pretty abstract and it can be difficult to fully grasp how it protects you if you’ve never seen it work.
We have created a short demo that walks through a normal Heads boot process and demonstrates tamper detection. In the interest of keeping the demo short I only briefly described what was happening. In this post I will elaborate on what you are seeing in the video.
Stop Using Six Digit Numeric iPhone Passcodes Right Now
Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security
