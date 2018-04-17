GNOME 3.30 "Almeria" Desktop Environment Development Officially Kicks Off
GNOME 3.29.1 is the first development snapshot of the forthcoming GNOME 3.30 desktop environment, which is dubbed "Almeria" after the host city of the GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) 2018 event later this year, and it brings a few updated core components and apps, but without any significant changes.
"There are actually not very many changes to GNOME modules themselves, because not many maintainers provided updated tarballs, but there are new versions for a few applications and libraries," said Michael Catanzaro on behalf of the GNOME Release Team. "Notably, GNOME Shell was not updated in this release, which is a bit sad."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 556 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome 66
Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation
Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9
Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks
With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc.
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
6 days 13 hours ago