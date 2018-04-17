Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

openSUSE Leap 15 Release Scheduled for May 25

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of April 2018 05:41:46 PM Filed under
SUSE

The release of openSUSE Leap 15 is scheduled to be release during the first day of this year’s openSUSE Conference in Prague, Czech Republic on May 25.

The package submission deadline for non-bug fix package updates is April 24 as Leap enters the release candidate phase. The scheduled release for Leap 15 is May 25 at 12:00 UTC.

Leap has been using a rolling development model for building Leap 15 beta versions. Bug fixes and new packages have been released via snapshots to users testing the beta versions. The snapshots for the test version will stop and maintenance and security updates for Leap 15’s release will begin next month. Linux professionals and anyone looking to use Leap 15 are encouraged to test the beta versions as there is still snapshots being released and announced on the openSUSE Factory Mailing List. A list of items to test is available here.

Read more

Also: OpenSUSE Leap 15 Planned For Release At The End Of May

»

More in Tux Machines

Chrome 66

Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation

Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9

  • Wayland's Weston Begins Switching To Head-Based Output API
    Following last week's release of Wayland 1.15 / Weston 4.0, the development gates are once again open for new feature activity to land for Wayland and the reference Weston compositor. Weston has alrea
  • mesa 17.3.9
  • Mesa 17.3.9 Released To End Out The Series
    For those still using the Mesa 3D release that debuted in Q4'2017, the Mesa 17.3.9 point release is now available while it's the last planned update for the series. Mesa 17.3.9 has about two dozen fixes affecting the Intel drivers, RADV / RadeonSI, GLSL / SPIR-V / NIR, and other minor fixes/improvements. The list of Mesa 17.3.9 fixes can be found via this morning's release announcement.

Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks

With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6