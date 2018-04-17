More on Nextcloud in Germany
German government moves to open source private cloud
The German federal government is moving to an open source, self-hosted cloud platform from Nextcloud for file sync and sharing and collaboration, in order to protect the data of its citizens.
The Federal Information Technology Center (ITZBund), which takes care of IT services for the entire federal government, has been running a pilot of 5000 users with Nextcloud since October 2016 and after a successful tender this will now be rolled out everywhere.
German government chooses Nextcloud for open-source files
Nextcloud has revealed its new three-year contract which will consist of supplying the German federal government with its private, on-premises cloud platform.
Open source's big German win: 300,000 users shift to Nextcloud for file sharing
The German federal government has chosen local private cloud and open-source file-sync operator Nextcloud as its collaboration and file-sharing platform for 300,000 government users.
Nextcloud arrived on Germany's tech scene in 2016 after Frank Karlitschek, co-founder of the open source infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) cloud program OwnCloud, forked the software to create a more open-source model.
German Government Chooses Open Source For Its Federal Cloud Solution
It’s not hidden that apart from costing tons of money, the use of proprietary software also brings along hidden security caveats. These are the two primary reasons why the usage of open source software is being pushed in public agencies all around the world, especially in European countries.
