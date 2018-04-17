OSS and Security Leftovers
-
Open-source library for improving security of AI systems
Attacks against neural networks have recently been flagged as one of the biggest dangers in our modern world where AI systems are increasingly getting embedded in many technologies we use and depend on daily.
Adversaries can sometimes tamper with them even if they don’t know much about them, and “breaking” the system could result in very dangerous consequences.
[...]
The library is written in Python, as it is the most commonly used programming language for developing, testing and deploying Deep Neural Networks.
-
IBM launches open-source library for securing AI systems
On Tuesday at the RSA conference in San Francisco, IBM announced the launch of the Adversarial Robustness Toolbox to support developers and users of AI that may become the victims of attacks against AI systems including Deep Neural Networks (DNNs).
According to the tech giant, threat actors may be able to exploit weaknesses in AI systems through very subtle means. Simple, small, and often undetectable alterations in content including images, video, and audio recordings can be crafted to confuse AI systems, even without a deep knowledge of the AI or DNN a cyberattack is targeting.
-
IBM releases new toolbox to protect AI from adversarial attacks
IBM is releasing an open-source software library to combat against adversarial attacks in deep neural networks (DNNs). DNNs are machine learning models that are capable of recognizing patterns.
-
Build a serverless framework at home: Go on, bit of open sourcey hijinx won't hurt
First unveiled at SpringOne Platform in December, riff is still an early project. It emerged from the Spring Cloud Data Flow, a data integration project to run Java code as microservices created under Pivotal's open source Java-focused Spring framework.
"Riff is the next step in that evolution," says Jürgen Leschner, a riff organiser who works at Pivotal. Instead of running microservices that persist in containers, serverless models hide the containers from the developers and operations teams entirely. Instead, when a developer calls a software function, the container orchestration system (in riff's case, Kubernetes) spins one up and then kills it off silently.
[...]
The benefits of open source serverless
What do these open source serverless options bring to the party? Unless you're using them to slurp services on the AWS platform and minimise container fees by weeding out idle compute power, why bother?
Efficiency for developers is one driver, says Leschner. "Developers don’t have to worry about building the connectors and boilerplate stuff into their code. They can package a simpler project and the boilerplate is already in the platform."
-
Failure to secure open source code spurs DevSecOps boom [Ed: Yet another one of those 'journalists' who help marketing from anti-FOSS entity because it's disguised as 'research']
A survey of over 2,000 IT pros shows that fear of data breaches is increasing investments in DevSecOps tools, particularly automated security tools and oversight of open source software.
-
Security updates for Wednesday
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome 66
Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation
Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9
Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks
With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc.
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
6 days 13 hours ago