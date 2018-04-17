Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation
-
7 Axioms for Calm Technology
By 2020, 50 billion devices will be online. That projection was made by researchers at Cisco, and it was a key point in Amber Case’s Embedded Linux Conference keynote address, titled “Calm Technology: Design for the Next 50 Years” which is nowavailable for replay.
-
Announcing the Xen Project 4.11 RC and Test Day Schedules
On Tuesday, we created Xen 4.11 RC1 and will release a new release candidate every FRIDAY, until we declare a release candidate as the final candidate and cut the Xen 4.11 release. We will also hold a Test Day every TUESDAY for the release candidate that was released the week prior to the Test Day starting from RC1. Note that RC’s are announced on the following mailing lists: xen-announce, xen-devel and xen-users. This means we will have Test Days on April 24th, May 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd. Your testing is still valuable on other days, so please feel free to send Test Reports as outlined below at any time.
-
Xen 4.11 Hypervisor Reaches The Release Candidate Stage
The first release candidate of the upcoming Xen 4.11 virtualization hypervisor release is now available.
The Xen Project has put out Xen 4.11 as their first of several release candidates while also announcing weekly "test days" through the remainder of April and the month of May.
-
Cloud Foundry Foundation looks east as Alibaba joins as a gold member
-
Cloud Foundry 2018 North American Summit Begins in Boston, Announces New Certified Platforms, Global Adoption
-
Cloud Foundry Adoption Accelerates Globally in Every Vertical, as Developers Embrace Cross-Platform Flexibility and Speed of App Deployment, According to New Global Survey
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 604 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome 66
Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation
Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9
Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks
With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc.
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
6 days 13 hours ago