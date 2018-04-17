Chrome 66
-
Chrome 66 Released With Security Improvements & New JavaScript APIs
Google has rolled out Chrome 66 to its stable channel for Linux desktop users as well as other supported desktop/mobile operating systems.
-
Google Launches Chrome 66 for Android, Windows, Linux, Mac, and iOS
-
Chrome 66 rolling out on Mac, Windows, Linux w/ media autoplay restrictions, password export
-
Google Launches Chrome 66 With Media Autoplay Advancements And Security Features
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 529 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome 66
Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation
Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9
Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks
With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc.
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
6 days 13 hours ago