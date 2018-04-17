Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming: Taxonomy of Tech Debt, Python and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of April 2018 06:59:06 PM Filed under
Development
  • A Taxonomy of Tech Debt

    Hi there. I’m Bill “LtRandolph” Clark, and I’m the engineering manager for the Champions team on LoL. I’ve worked on several different teams on League over the past years, but one focus has been consistent: I’m obsessed with tech debt. I want to find it, I want to understand it, and where possible, I want to fix it.

    When engineers talk about any existing piece of technology - for example League of Legends patch 8.4 - we often talk about tech debt. I define tech debt as code or data that future developers will pay a cost for. Countless blog posts, articles, and definitions have been written about this scourge of software development. This post will focus on types of tech debt I’ve seen during my time working at Riot, and a model for discussing it that we’re starting to use internally. If you only take away one lesson from this article, I hope you remember the “contagion” metric discussed below.

  • 6 Python datetime libraries

    Once upon a time, one of us (Lacey) had spent more than an hour staring at the table in the Python docs that describes date and time formatting strings. I was having a hard time understanding one specific piece of the puzzle as I was trying to write the code to translate a datetime string from an API into a Python datetime object, so I asked for help.

  • Getting started with Anaconda Python for data science
  • How to install the Moodle learning management system
  • Anatomy of a JavaScript Error
  • Is DevOps compatible with part-time community teams?
»

More in Tux Machines

Chrome 66

Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation

Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9

  • Wayland's Weston Begins Switching To Head-Based Output API
    Following last week's release of Wayland 1.15 / Weston 4.0, the development gates are once again open for new feature activity to land for Wayland and the reference Weston compositor. Weston has alrea
  • mesa 17.3.9
  • Mesa 17.3.9 Released To End Out The Series
    For those still using the Mesa 3D release that debuted in Q4'2017, the Mesa 17.3.9 point release is now available while it's the last planned update for the series. Mesa 17.3.9 has about two dozen fixes affecting the Intel drivers, RADV / RadeonSI, GLSL / SPIR-V / NIR, and other minor fixes/improvements. The list of Mesa 17.3.9 fixes can be found via this morning's release announcement.

Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks

With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6