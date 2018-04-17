Programming: Taxonomy of Tech Debt, Python and More
-
A Taxonomy of Tech Debt
Hi there. I’m Bill “LtRandolph” Clark, and I’m the engineering manager for the Champions team on LoL. I’ve worked on several different teams on League over the past years, but one focus has been consistent: I’m obsessed with tech debt. I want to find it, I want to understand it, and where possible, I want to fix it.
When engineers talk about any existing piece of technology - for example League of Legends patch 8.4 - we often talk about tech debt. I define tech debt as code or data that future developers will pay a cost for. Countless blog posts, articles, and definitions have been written about this scourge of software development. This post will focus on types of tech debt I’ve seen during my time working at Riot, and a model for discussing it that we’re starting to use internally. If you only take away one lesson from this article, I hope you remember the “contagion” metric discussed below.
-
6 Python datetime libraries
Once upon a time, one of us (Lacey) had spent more than an hour staring at the table in the Python docs that describes date and time formatting strings. I was having a hard time understanding one specific piece of the puzzle as I was trying to write the code to translate a datetime string from an API into a Python datetime object, so I asked for help.
-
Getting started with Anaconda Python for data science
-
How to install the Moodle learning management system
-
Anatomy of a JavaScript Error
-
Is DevOps compatible with part-time community teams?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 593 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome 66
Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation
Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9
Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks
With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc.
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
6 days 13 hours ago