FOSS Events in Europe: Rust, foss-north, KubeCon + CloudnativeCon Europe 2018

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of April 2018 07:58:22 PM
OSS
  • Rust loves GNOME Hackfest: Day 1

    This is a report of the first day of the Rust loves GNOME Hackfest that we are having in Madrid at the moment. During the first day we had a round of introductions and starting outlining the state of the art.

  • Madrid GNOME+Rust Hackfest, part 1

    I'm in Madrid since Monday, at the third GNOME+Rust hackfest! The OpenShine folks are kindly letting us use their offices, on the seventh floor of a building by the Cuatro Caminos roundabout.

    I am very, very thankful that this time everyone seems to be working on developing gnome-class. It's a difficult project for me, and more brainpower is definitely welcome — all the indirection, type conversion, GObject obscurity, and procedural macro shenanigans definitely take a toll on oneself.

  • Five days left

    I use to joke that the last week before foss-north is the worst – everything is done, all that is left is the stress.

  • KubeCon + CloudnativeCon Europe 2018

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference will be taking place in Copenhagen from May 2-4. It will cover Kubernetes, Prometheus OpenTracing, Fluentd, Linkerd, gRPC, CoreDNS, and other key technologies in cloud native computing.

Chrome 66

Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference, Xen and Cloud Foundry Foundation

Wayland's Weston Development and Mesa 17.3.9

  • Wayland's Weston Begins Switching To Head-Based Output API
    Following last week's release of Wayland 1.15 / Weston 4.0, the development gates are once again open for new feature activity to land for Wayland and the reference Weston compositor. Weston has alrea
  • mesa 17.3.9
  • Mesa 17.3.9 Released To End Out The Series
    For those still using the Mesa 3D release that debuted in Q4'2017, the Mesa 17.3.9 point release is now available while it's the last planned update for the series. Mesa 17.3.9 has about two dozen fixes affecting the Intel drivers, RADV / RadeonSI, GLSL / SPIR-V / NIR, and other minor fixes/improvements. The list of Mesa 17.3.9 fixes can be found via this morning's release announcement.

Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks

With the recent release of DragonFlyBSD 5.2 one of the prominent changes is HAMMER2 now being considered stable for most use-cases. I've been running some benchmarks of this file-system compared to alternatives on other operating systems and have some FreeBSD / Linux reference points to share. Complementing my earlier HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 benchmarks, I ran a set of I/O tests on TrueOS and FreeBSD 11.1 as well as Ubuntu and Clear Linux. All tests were done using the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 Skylake system with 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD, same default CPU clock frequencies, etc. Read more

