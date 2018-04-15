Security Leftovers
Mitigating Open Source Security Vulnerabilities
NHS slammed for 'alarming' lack of cybersecurity defences post-WannaCry [iophk: "Windows TCO"]
Despite 22 recommendation created by the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and NHS Improvement to help the NHS improve its cyber defences, the PAC noted it was "alarmed" that these measures had not yet been implemented.
House panel advances bills to guard energy grid from cyberattacks
The four bipartisan legislative proposals aim to elevate the Department of Energy’s efforts on cyber response and engagement and to create new programs to address grid and pipeline security.
A pirate-obsessed Nigerian hacking [sic] group is attacking the maritime industry
A business email compromise (BEC) scam is a highly targeted attack designed to convince finance departments or C-suite executives to sign off on fraudulent invoices.
Simplify and Secure Your Online Logins With a YubiKey
Several manufacturers make these types keys, and they all basically work the same way. They adhere to an industry standard called Universal 2nd Factor, or U2F. The standard weds hardware-based authentication with public key cryptography—a set of tools that’s extremely difficult to compromise. These U2F keys simplify the process of securely accessing online services like Google, Facebook, Dropbox, Windows, and Mac OS. They also support password managers like Lastpass, Dashlane and Keepass. U2F keys can even be used to unlock your Mac or Windows PC from the home screen.
Polyverse raises more cash for Linux cybersecurity product that can prevent zero-day attacks [Ed: Polyverse is selling snake oil pseudoscience like polygraph; nontechnical VCs fall for it, I hope technical companies do not.]
KDE Applications Open Source Software Suite Gets First Major Release in 2018
More than four months in the making, the final KDE Applications 18.04 release is finally here, and it already started appearing in the stable software repositories of popular GNU/Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux. It's KDE Applications' first major release in 2018 and comes with numerous enhancements and new features. Prominent new features in KDE Applications 18.04 include various improvements to the panels, menus, and folder view of the Dolphin file manager, along with the ability to sort and organize images by date, drag-and-drop optimizations, a new keyboard shortcut to open the Filter Bar, and better HiDPI support.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X + Ryzen 7 2700X Linux Benchmarks
The embargo on the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X processors has expired now that these Ryzen+ CPUs are beginning to ship today. We can now talk about the Linux support and the initial performance figures for these upgraded Zen desktop CPUs.
Rise of the Tomb Raider Release and Performance
today's leftovers
