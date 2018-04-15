today's howtos
The Linux Filesystem Explained
Back in 1996 I learned how to install software on my spanking new Linux before really understanding the topography of the filesystem. This turned out to be a problem, not so much for programs, because they would just magically work even though I hadn't a clue of where the actual executable files landed. The problem was the documentation.
You see, back then, Linux was not the intuitive, user-friendly system it is today. You had to read a lot. You had to know things about the frequency rate of your CRT monitor and the ins and outs of your noisy dial-up modem, among hundreds of other things. I soon realized I would need to spend some time getting a handle on how the directories were organized and what all their exotic names like etc/ (not a for miscellaneous files), usr/ (not for user files), and bin/ (not a trash can) meant.
This tutorial will help you get up to speed faster than I did.
Self-hosted videos with HLS
getting libleveldb1v5 fixed
A filesystem for known_hosts
Improve debootstrap time a bit, without local mirror
Analysing Debian packages with Neo4j – Part 2 UDD and Graph DB Schema
Easily Install Android Studio in Ubuntu And Linux Mint
Linux screen Command: Keep Processes Running Despite a Dropped Connection
5 guiding principles you should know before you design a microservice
How to Keep Processes Running after SSH Logout in Linux
Linux sdiff Command Examples for Linux Newbies
OSWbb – How To Install And Configure OSWatcher Black Box For System Diagnostics
KDE Applications Open Source Software Suite Gets First Major Release in 2018
More than four months in the making, the final KDE Applications 18.04 release is finally here, and it already started appearing in the stable software repositories of popular GNU/Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux. It's KDE Applications' first major release in 2018 and comes with numerous enhancements and new features. Prominent new features in KDE Applications 18.04 include various improvements to the panels, menus, and folder view of the Dolphin file manager, along with the ability to sort and organize images by date, drag-and-drop optimizations, a new keyboard shortcut to open the Filter Bar, and better HiDPI support.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X + Ryzen 7 2700X Linux Benchmarks
The embargo on the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X processors has expired now that these Ryzen+ CPUs are beginning to ship today. We can now talk about the Linux support and the initial performance figures for these upgraded Zen desktop CPUs.
Rise of the Tomb Raider Release and Performance
today's leftovers
